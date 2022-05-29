Lemonade for a good cause in Luzerne County

While folks in White Haven gathered to celebrate Memorial Day, some say they chose a specific street not only to watch the parade, but to get a cold cup of lemonade.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — "Lemonade, crunchy ice, sip it once, sip it twice," That's the mantra a couple of White Haven girls use to pump themselves up for some good old lemonade selling.

This is the third year eight-year-old Kali Karnatski planned the lemonade stand.

"I love lemonade, so I asked if I could have a lemonade stand," said Kali.

As do many kids, at some point in their childhood but unlike most kids, she didn't want the money for herself.

"She likes to help other people and it's a small town and everybody helps everybody," said Lauren Karnatski, Kali's mom.

Kali's friends were all in attendance for the cause as well, "It's fun. I like helping people," said Viveca Graves and Kendall Bator.

Lauren says Kali raised about $500 in the first year for the local library which runs solely on donations, and around $1500 the next year for the local volunteer firehouse. This year, proceeds will go to White Haven Police.

When asked if Kali explained why she wanted to help each one, Lauren said "Not really. It was just, who she picked and that's who we stuck with."

So far Kali's mom says the girls have raised over $700 for the police this year. The cost of the lemonade? Any donation that you want to give.

"But they're so cute, everybody pretty much hands over 20 dollar bills," said Nicolette Bator.

"They're pretty good sales, women too. You should hear them, there's no price. It's just donation. So they guilt you into whatever biggest bill you have," said Jim Bator, Kendall's dad.

People out for the Memorial Day Parade confirmed this, "Oh it doesn't cost a thing, just donate, and you're like, 'aw geez,' you're afraid to give a dollar. You wind up giving 10," said Richard Scott, Navy Veteran, Hickory Hills.

But they didn't seem to mind, "It's good. The lemonade's refreshing," said Richard.

"Three years ago we stopped down and Kali was over there with her little stand."

Richard and Sheila Scott tell us they come to remember fallen veterans but pick this street to watch the parade for the lemonade, "Oh absolutely, I think she brings the crowd."