WWII Veteran laid to rest in Scranton

Durando Pompey was laid to rest at an Italian American Cemetery on Cemetery Avenue in Scranton Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — A veteran from our area who died during World War II has finally been laid to rest in his hometown this Memorial Day Weekend.

Family and friends of Durando Pompey gathered at the Italian American Cemetery on Cemetery Avenue in Scranton Sunday afternoon to honor the fallen veteran.

Pompey was killed a month after he landed in Normandy, France in July of 1944.

In late 1947 Pompey's remains were moved from France to Long Island Military Cemetery. That's where his widow lived.

Pompey's mother always wanted her son laid to rest at home. A month ago, it finally happened.

"We finally brought him home here. He's next to his sister. My mother is his sister. He also has a brother down the road there who was killed in Italy five months before he was. So we wanted to get the family as close together as circumstances would allow," said Carmen Minora, Nephew.

"My mother always wanted him home so it was important to us. She didn't live to see it happen so we felt it was necessary to make it happen for her," said Amil Minora, Nephew.

After the military service, Dorando Pompey's family members were given a flag and a Bible in his honor in Lackawanna County.