Annual carnival back in Jessup for Memorial Day weekend

The 30th annual firemen's carnival at Jessup Hose Company #2 in Lackawanna County welcomed folks Saturday to the Memorial Day weekend festivities.

There are rides, games, and food for attendees to enjoy.

There will also be live music at different points throughout the weekend.

"It feels great just to see the people having fun again just to see the comradery coming back together and everybody being happy, children smiling," said Dominick Perini, carnival chairman.

On Sunday night the company plans to host a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. in Lackawanna County. For more event details, click here.