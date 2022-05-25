Firemen's carnival in Jessup makes long-awaited return

A popular fireman's carnival in Lackawanna County is finally back after a three-year hiatus.

JESSUP, Pa. — Volunteers have been busy in the kitchen at the Jessup Hose Company carnival grounds preparing food for the 30th annual fireman's carnival. The carnival grounds sat quiet for the last two summers. Members of the fire company say that wasn't going to happen this year.

"I feel what everybody was asking about is what we're going to do and when we're going to come back. A lot of people were asking us that, and we're here. We're going to give it our best shot," said Bill Muchal, president of Jessup Hose Company #2.

"Everything that was put away in 2019 had to get brought back out, dusted off, and we had to get all the rust off of ourselves and oil ourselves up and get back to work," said hose company member Phil Troiani.

The carnival is the fire company's primary fundraiser, and a lot of work goes into making it happen. The biggest adjustment since hosting the last carnival has been the cost of food and supplies.

"At one time, you only needed to go to a one-stop shop and do it all. Now, because of the price of stuff, you got to look around. Some of this stuff is not the same stuff we did for years. But basically, we're doing OK. I guess we'll do OK," Muchal said.

The beer tent and the hose company stand won't be open for the first night of the carnival because there are not enough volunteers to help.

"We're picking up on volunteers for the fire company. They're newer people. We're breaking them in, but we are having that problem. Just like every other fire company, we're having trouble finding volunteers," Troiani said.

While it may take weeks to prepare, volunteers say they're looking forward to welcoming back all those who come and support the department and have fun.

"We do it because we love it. And it's a lot of work. The finished product is enjoyment for everybody."

The carnival will be fully open starting Thursday night with food, entertainment, and more.

The firemen's parade will be held Friday night.