Cat cafe in Luzerne County celebrates one year anniversary

The Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe in Plains marked one year in business Saturday and welcomed customers in to celebrate.

The Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe along River Street in Plains has a cat den where folks can book times to meet and greet adoptable kitties.

Saturday visitors got to spend time with the cats for free and play with them.

The cafe also offered other deals and discounts for customers coming in to celebrate the anniversary.

"The word is spreading every single day and getting potential adopters in, it's set up like a little home in there so you get to see the cat's true personality and it really helps them find forever homes," said Vikki Kenyon, owner of Purrfect Mugs Cat Cafe.

Since its opening, Purrfect Mugs has helped 84 cats find homes.

The cafe is running a collection drive throughout the month to help support the animals in Luzerne County, for more information, click here.