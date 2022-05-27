16 To The Rescue: Remington

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we are re-introduced to Remington, a 2-year-old pit bull/boxer mix who still has not been adopted.

DALLAS, Pa. — This week, we are back at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Luzerne County, checking in on an old friend. Remington still has not found his forever home, and rescue workers do not know why. They know he would make a family so happy.

"The big head, the smile — if you see the smile and the big head, I just love that the most about him, honestly, not going to lie," said John Clawson, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

Remington is a 2-year-old boxer/pit bull mix. His previous owner surrendered him about a year ago because he was fighting with the other dog in his home.

"We have seen since then that possibly was situational, and he's had other meet and greets with other dogs, and he's done very well. It is possible that he can go home with the right kind of dog with the right temperament and the right fit," Clawson explained.

Rescue workers say the other dog in the home would probably have to be a female and more laid back. He would need to go to a home with no cats or younger kids because he has a lot of energy. Remington is crate trained and house trained, but because he has been in rescue for so long, his new family would probably have to work with him.

"I would just say take things slow at first, and be smart about how you introduce him to new people, new dogs. A lot of people always rush things," Clawson said.

All of the volunteers at Blue Chip adore Remington and know the right family is out there — one with the time and patience to give him the life he deserves.

"Super, super, super intelligent, he catches on super-fast. I got him walking on a leash with me in five minutes. Super eager to please, he just likes to just chill. He's just laying down here; he likes to hang out and be a good dog. I think he has really high potential to be a great companion for someone. I really do," said Clawson.

If you are interested in meeting Remington, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.