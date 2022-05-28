Running of the Saints returns to Jessup for St. Ubaldo Day

For the first time since 2019, St. Ubaldo Day festivities kicked off in full force in Jessup Saturday afternoon.

JESSUP, Pa. — St. Ubaldo Day and the Running of the Saints returned to Jessup on Saturday.

Folks are ecstatic to have it back after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic but for some, this is their first festival ever.

"I've had a lot of people tell me it's a good weekend and I've also had a lot of people tell me to leave the area for the weekend. So I'm excited," said Jason Ryan, Jessup.

The festival continues into Saturday night.

Held annually on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, Lackawanna County's most unique festival only takes place in two places in the world: The sister Cities of Jessup, Pennsylvania, and Gubbio, Italy.

The festival was brought to Jessup in 1909. St. Ubaldo Day was a way for immigrants from Gubbio who settled in Jessup to have a connection to the home they left behind.

For over 100 years, the celebration has brought thousands of spectators to join in on the fun.

The tradition is an exciting event folks look forward to annually in Lackawanna County.