White Haven Memorial Parade returns to Luzerne County

The annual White Haven Memorial Day Parade kicked off along Lehigh Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Many members of that VFW post in Luzerne County also volunteered in the White Haven Memorial Day Parade.

One parade-goer tells us in addition to the VFW parade volunteers were also made up of the Marine Corps League.

A veteran from Hickory Hills explained why remembering those who died in active military service is important to him.

"Being retired military, it means everything. You lose a lot of friends, you lose a lot of good, close friends, you lose a lot of people that you love. And sacrifices that they made for our country, you can never thank them enough," said Richard Scott, Navy Veteran, Hickory Hills.

After the parade folks were invited to gather at Lehigh Park for food, vendors, and kids kite flying with the White Haven Lions Club.