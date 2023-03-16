UPDATE: Suspect arrested for shooting in Edwardsville

Police say the suspect arrived at the apartments, shot the victim, then ran away.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting Wednesday in Luzerne County.

It happened just before noon at Hilltop Apartments.

Police say Antwon Bickerstaff arrived at the apartments, shot the victim, then ran away.

He was taken into police custody last night.

He faces aggravated assault and other charges.

