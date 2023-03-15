Police looking for shooter in Luzerne County

The shooting happened at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville at about 2 p.m.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — The man accused of a shooting in Luzerne County is on the run.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments.

According to a witness, she saw the shooter talk with the victim at the door of an apartment before shooting them multiple times.

"They exchanged a couple words and the shooter pulled out his gun and shot him three times and ran off to his car and left and the victim ran over to our apartment. Screaming 'call 911 Call 911 I've been shot and I think I'm gonna die,'" said Monica Sheridan, neighbor.

Police say the victim is in surgery at Geisinger and the gunman is still on the loose.