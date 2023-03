Investigators said the victim died at the hospital after Sunday night's shooting in the Hill Section.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after Sunday night's shooting in Scranton.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Schultz Court, near Mulberry Street.

Officials say David Deshler of Scranton died at the hospital.

Police are asking neighbors to check their cameras for any footage of the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4139.