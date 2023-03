Police gathered at Mulberry Street and Harrison Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are currently investigating a shooting.

Officials say police were called to the area of Mulberry Street and Harrison Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

One person was shot; there is no word on their condition.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.