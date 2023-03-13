'United Against Hate' brings students, community together

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison explains why the program is important and how people can help prevent future hate crimes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students, community leaders, and local and federal law enforcement gathered inside the Scranton High School auditorium on Monday to learn about the United Against Hate initiative.

The program was developed to teach people to recognize hate crimes and hate incidents and how to get law enforcement involved.

Members of the U.S. Attorney's office who organized this event say as a city grows, it becomes more diverse, and that's when hate crimes become a bigger problem.

"Sometimes, with friction comes intolerance. Sometimes the hate we thought we put to bed is rising again," said Michael Butler, an official with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

During the presentation, members of the U.S. Attorney's office, the FBI, and the Pennsylvania State Police talked about First Amendment speech, what qualifies as a hate crime, and the groups protected under the laws.

Experts say the number of hate crimes and incidents continues to rise, including in schools.

"They're doing it to strike fear. It is a sort of terroristic act for them to engage in against these people that are in protected classes, and that's why we takes these more seriously," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Miovas.

Some students from Scranton and West Scranton attended the presentation.

"I think that they feel empowered by it, especially students of color and that are more diverse. They feel that they can reach out to people and have the help that they need," said Lindsay Tunis, a senior at West Scranton High School.

Experts say identifying hate crimes begins with the community's support. Reporting these crimes to law enforcement immediately is a collaborative effort that requires trust from both sides.

"We need you to be involved. If you don't want to be involved, crimes don't get solved. We need the witnesses to be willing to come forward and participate, and that means tell us the whole story," said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Members of law enforcement say they know people may fear retaliation for reporting crimes but hope people find the courage to stand up and do what is right.