Heightened security ahead of 'day of hate'

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke with officials at a Jewish community center in Lackawanna County on how they are responding.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Jewish Community Center on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton is a place where people come together.

The Jewish community is on high alert, as an online neo-Nazi group has named Saturday, February 25, "National Day of Hate," encouraging vandalism and other antisemitic acts.

"Anti-Semitism has definitely increased in this country over the past several years, and it has decided to rise back to the surface, and it is really disgusting," said Dan Cardonick, the executive officer of the Scranton JCC.

Cardonick says the JCC does not plan to cancel any activities in light of the threats. Instead, they will step up already tight security measures.

"We take every measure we can to protect and make sure that our building is safe and that everyone who comes through our building can feel safe when they come for programs and services," said Cardonick.

Cardonick says the Jewish community is no stranger to continued threats of violence. But the people in Lackawanna County are choosing to embrace their heritage.

"As the Jewish community, we somehow always seem to be a target. It's sad. We are proud of being Jewish, and they may be going out to spew their hate, but we are going to celebrate Jewish pride with the joy of sabbath," said Cardonick.