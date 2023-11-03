Celebrating 61 years at Scranton St. Patrick's Parade

Thousands flocked to downtown Scranton Saturday for one of the biggest St. Patrick's celebrations in the country.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sweet sounds of bagpipes kicked off the annual Scranton St. Patrick's Parade Saturday morning.

"Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, come on," said Nicole Herne, Old Forge.

"This is my Christmas, she doesn't get it. I live for this," said Michael Badyrka, Harveys Lake.

Bagpipers, colorful floats, and music from local high school bands are just some of the things people come out to see in the Electric City every year.

"It always brings me to tears, the band, seeing everyone in the community and everybody in the community just enjoying a beautiful day out," said Margie Stanley, Old Forge.

This is the first year since 2019 that the parade wasn't impacted in some way.

Last year, a snowstorm forced organizers to push the festivities back a week.

For the two years before that, Covid canceled the party.

Paradegoers tell Newswatch 16 they're happy to have a normal celebration, a family tradition that's been greatly missed.

"It's just family, it's getting everyone together, having a great day, and just enjoying the city of Scranton. Look at this beautiful weather," said George Basila, Sprinkbrook.

"It's very special because it's one of the biggest parades here, and it's awesome people just coming out to celebrate," said Omar Frias, Scranton.

"I was in the parade last year, but I'd much rather watch the parade, it's better being amongst the crowd; the people get some pizza, it's great," said Badyrka.

Parade-goers tell Newswatch 16 the Scranton St Patrick's Parade is a day they wouldn't miss for the world.

Other people in the crowd are experiencing the excitement for the very first time.

"I like it, it's such a cute town to begin with, and the parade is pretty cool, we don't have anything like this back home," said Stephanie Thomas, Philadelphia.

The Lacakwanna County Parade Association says more than 145 groups marched in this year's parade.