Man locked up, accused of killing fiancée's mother

LONG POND, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting death in Monroe County.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police say the shooter is 43-year-old Damien Hoehler from Long Pond. The victim is 59-year-old Diane Strohl from Saylorsburg.
The ordeal started around 10:30 Wednesday night at a home on Shannon Drive in Long Pond.
Hoehler, who had been drinking, threatened the people inside with a gun. A fight broke out, and the gun went off. Strohl got hit and died.
Hoehler is engaged to Strohl's daughter.
He's locked up in Monroe County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.