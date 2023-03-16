x
Monroe County

Man locked up, accused of killing fiancée's mother

A man is locked up in Monroe County, accused of shooting and killing his fiancée's mother.
LONG POND, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting death in Monroe County.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say the shooter is 43-year-old Damien Hoehler from Long Pond. The victim is 59-year-old Diane Strohl from Saylorsburg.

The ordeal started around 10:30 Wednesday night at a home on Shannon Drive in Long Pond.

Hoehler, who had been drinking, threatened the people inside with a gun. A fight broke out, and the gun went off. Strohl got hit and died.

Hoehler is engaged to Strohl's daughter.

He's locked up in Monroe County.

