The scoop on VisitPA's Ice Cream Trail

The trail highlights 30 creameries across the state, but what would it cost to visit them all?

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's a lot to choose from at an ice cream parlor at The Lands at Hillside Farms, an educational farm in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

"Well first of all, that's one of the main reasons that we come to hillside is because we love the ice cream that's here," said Connie Farmer from Easton, visiting the farm with her granddaughter.

The creamery has landed a spot on this year's Visit PA's Ice Cream Trail, which lists 30 different places to enjoy a scoop across the state.

"Yes, a few years back we traveled around to a lot of different little creameries and farms, and it was a fantastic promotion. Lots of good ice cream. Everybody does things a little bit different, a lot of different flavors," added Hillside's director of operations, Frank McCloskey.

There's a prize of a Scooped Ice Cream scooper if you visit 10 on the list. You just have to sign up on your mobile device to get started. Visit PA has all the locations mapped out for you.

"They're all good," added McCloskey.

In order for your trip to the creamery to count, somebody at the window, or an attendant has to punch in a validation code. You get to 10, you get the ice cream scoop. But with the price of gas right now, how much is that going to cost you?

Newswatch 16 mapped out the 10 closest locations to The Lands at Hillside Farms. If you started there and traveled in the circle to the 10 closest locations on the list, you'd have to drive about 370 miles.

At a mileage of 24 miles per gallon and gas at at $5.29 for credit card users, that works out to a little more than $81, plus the cost of the ice cream.

So is it worth trying for the prize, or staying local?

"With the gas prices the way they are. I'm not going to go out of my way to go somewhere. But if I'm going somewhere, I'm going to look on the trail and find something close by," added McCloskey.

To learn more about the Scooped: Ice Cream Trail, visit the website by clicking here.