Free pizza for students at closing school

Leo's Pizzeria provided dozens of free pizzas for students at Stevens Primary School.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was a busy morning at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport. The pizza shop baked pizzas for kids at Stevens Primary school.

"We made 80 pies and they are all going. There's 261 students so they will have more than two slices each if they want, or if someone wants to take them home, it's for them," said Mark Mangiardi.

The school will close for good at the end of the week, so Mangiardi, the owner of the pizza shop, wanted to leave a lasting impression with free pizza.

"They wanted to buy pizzas today to give the kids one last sendoff, but I decided to just donate them all," he added.

"To kind of go out, not on a sad note, but a really happy note where the kids get the pizza from Leo's is, again, just another great thing for them," said Jim Ellis, the school's principal.

Students at the school were excited about their pizza party.

"It was good to have the cookie with the pizza and the garlic knots," said first-grader Bradley Simon.

"It was good that they brought us pizza and it was really good," said first-grader Chase Powell.

Most of these students will split up next school year since Stevens Primary School is closing. They were happy to celebrate the last full day together.

"It was just a complete honor to eat pizza with my friends at school and it was just so much fun," said first-grader Jared Yarzebinski.

The school's last day of classes is June 8.