Summer meals program helping families in Schuylkill County

Families in Schuylkill County are taking advantage of a free summer meals program to combat inflation levels at the pump and grocery store.

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — Sophie and Samson Simpson are a couple of the students in Schuylkill County who enjoy a free lunch thanks to a summer food program.

Even at a young age, they see how this program helps their classmates.

"It helps a lot of people eat in the summer since they may not have money to buy food at grocery stores right now," said fourth-grader Sophie Simpson.

From now until the end of the summer, the Saint Clair Area Elementary and Middle School will serve free breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 years old, helping those who may be struggling with high prices across the board.

"For a single family at home that's having trouble preparing breakfast or lunch for their kids, they can come here and not worry about it because we are taking care of it," said Jen Greiger, a paraprofessional at Saint Clair Area Elementary and Middle School.

Caitlyn Cicero and Emily Clews from Pottsville High School volunteer every day. They serve up to 85 meals for lunch alone.

"There are some families who just can't afford to buy food all the time. And having a free lunch program really helps those families out while bringing the community together," said senior Caitlyn Cicero

Fifth-grader Donny Bates says he is grateful for the summer food program because, without it, he would eat the same thing at home every day.

"I like the food, and they serve bags too, so I can take food back for my family," he said.

Students can visit Saint Clair Area Elementary and Middle School from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for free breakfast and 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. for a free lunch Monday through Friday.