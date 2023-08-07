Susquehanna Brewing Company hosts homebrewing competition

Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Home Brew Invitational Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing competition was held at Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township Saturday.

The Home Brew Invitational is the first of five competitions to be held across the state.

People could sample more than 30 home-brewed creations and then vote on their favorites, but judges picked the top three winners.

"We brought a lot of beers that people love that are going to be great on a hot summer day like this. We wanted to bring people in, and the beer that we ultimately submitted for the competition and that we won here today with that's a tried and true competition beer," said Dave Taylor, Tom Ryan Brewing.

Those winners will move on to the state championship in October.