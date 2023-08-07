Racing against the clock at Giants Despair Hillclimb

Drivers are racing against the clock, taking on the twists and turns of the Giants Despair Hillclimb.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 100 racers from across the country came out to Laurel Run for the 117th Giants Despair Hillclimb.

The event got its start back in 1906, making it one of the world's oldest motor races.

"As the local volunteers and folks that organize it, we want to keep the tradition going. It's a long time; a lot of effort goes into keeping this going," said Dan Jones, Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.

Racers like Michael Kester of Larkesville say a lot of time goes into getting a car ready to take on the hill. It's one mile long with six winding turns.

"There's a lot of things that go through your head; braking, clutch, hitting the turn just right, then the next turn, always looking ahead," said Michael Kester, Larksville.

Racers tell Newswatch 16 the adrenaline rush of making it up Giants Despair is only part of the fun, "The history, there's a lot of history here, the hill had a lot of renowned drivers that have run here in the past, and this is our hometown race," said Ronald Moreck, Kingston.

"With this race, there are a lot of drivers that really like the history that's involved, like Carol Shelby and Roger Penske, they were really big names," said Jack Danko, Laurel Run.

For many in the crowd, spending the weekend at the hill climb is a tradition.

American Legion Post 815 looks forward to the 40-year tradition of their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"We do a lot of work with veterans in the community, we run different picnics for them, so any extra funds we can get to help support our veterans is welcome," said Mary Ann Sawicki, Secretary Auxilary American Legion Post 815.

The cars will take it to the hill Sunday starting at 9 a.m.