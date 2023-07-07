Joe Snedeker's old washing machine becomes unlikely ATM, raises funds for charity

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange shows us how Joe Snedeker's old washing machine and Dunmore Appliance are providing some extra power to Go Joe 26.

DUNMORE, Pa. — In just over two weeks, Go Joe 26 will begin to benefit St. Joseph's Center, and our morning meteorologist Joe Snedeker will cross northeastern and central Pennsylvania by pedaling on his bike.

When you have a morning meteorologist who likes to make jokes about mundane things like his old washing machine, and a community that knows how to take those jokes a step further, this was bound to happen.

"It's kind of taken off. We've had customers who didn't even buy anything that came in to the store and donated some money," said Jason Golosky at Dunmore Appliance.

The staff at Dunmore Appliance were set to scrap Snedeker's old washing machine, but they couldn't do that without using it to raise more money for St. Joseph's Center in Scranton ahead of Go Joe 26.

Now, the washer that was on its last legs is a receptacle for cash donations outside the store on Monroe Avenue.

"Oh, it's exciting! It's like a really big response. Every day, I look in to see how much money is going in there, and there's a lot that's going into it. So, it's really exciting to see that we're getting all that support," said Nicole Gillette at Dunmore Appliance.

In just a few days, Dunmore Appliance has collected a few hundred dollars along with supplies donated by passersby.

Then appliance manufacturer Whirlpool upped the ante by donating a brand new washer and dryer for the store to raffle off.

All the proceeds from the new and old appliances will support children and adults with disabilities at St. Joseph's Center.

"We have a strong community in Dunmore, Scranton. It's great to see the community come out just to be a part of it, help St. Joseph's Center. They do great work. I have family members who work over there, and I know they put their heart and soul into everything they do over there," Golosky said.