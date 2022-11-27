Railroad club hosts open house for holidays

The Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township welcomed folks in for the open house Sunday afternoon.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A railroad club in Luzerne County welcomed all train lovers for a holiday open house.

Members of the Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township operated model trains around a large setup.

Visitors got to check out miniature train stations, towns, hillsides, and more.

Members say they like to try out new things with the layout every year to keep it interesting.

"Lots of trains running. We're constantly updating scenes; we have a lot of people that come back year after year, so we always try to have something new for people to look at every year, so it's not the same thing over and over again, always trying to improve," said Dave Balko, Hudson Model Railroad Club.

The railroad club will open its doors to the public on select weekends from now until January; you can find more information by clicking here.