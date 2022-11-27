Buy local holiday marketplace in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — About 95 different vendors filled the Scranton Cultural Center along North Washington Avenue for its 10th annual buy local holiday marketplace.
Organizers say it's important for everyone to shop small for the holidays.
"Local businesses are just the core of our communities. And community is just so important, so the cultural center in it of itself is a small business and we love being able to support and showcase other businesses in Scranton," said Rachael Fronduti, Scranton Cultural Center event planner.
Five floors of the cultural center were filled with businesses showing off their wares Sunday in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.