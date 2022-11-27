x
Snyder County

Brewing company helps business after fire

A community came together for Gilson Snow Company after a fire destroyed their shop near New Berlin.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Days after a fire destroyed a business in Snyder County, a community in Union County is rallying together to help them out.

Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire.

A portion of proceeds from each beer sold at the event went towards designing, building and opening a new Gilson shop.

Early next year Rusty Rail will produce a special beer for Gilson, and a portion of those sales will go back to the snowboard company.

