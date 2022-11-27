Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins

Families are getting in the holiday spirit while learning about how people used to get around for holiday shopping back in the day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton.

Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades.

“This was the general mode of transportation for everyone to actually get around the city back in the day. And they did it in these trolley cars, so it was just tied in with Christmas shopping. Anywhere that you went during the holidays, the cars are decorated, and it was a big part of everyone's tradition,” Jim Kosydar, Electric City Trolley Chief Conductor.

Scranton was the first city to successfully run an Electric Streetcar system back in 1886. Giving it the name: The Electric City.

“Could you imagine riding that beast back in the 1800s? That's awesome! And now you get to ride one now? It's amazing,” Michael Holliand, Huntingdon Valley.

To get into the holiday spirit, Michael Holliand traveled from the Philadelphia area with his family To spend some time at the Trolley Museum.

“Because trains, Polar Express, I mean, come on, you gotta love Christmas, you gotta have trains. Trains are awesome,” added Holliand.

And many other families make the trolley ride a tradition to kick off the holiday season.

“Now their kids are coming out with their kids. So we've gone out to our second generation of kids that we're taking out on this. And it's a family tradition. They'll take their ticket after I punch it, hang it on their Christmas tree as an ornament, and it's a great family experience,“ explained Kosydar.

From now to mid-December, you can spend the weekends with Santa on the trolley at the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum.