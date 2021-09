Tremaine Jamison pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in May.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A New York man will serve 18 to 40 years in prison on murder charges in Luzerne County.

Tremaine Jamison pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in May.

Jamison shot and killed 29-year-old Devon Brown at a kindergarten graduation party in Hanover Township in 2017.