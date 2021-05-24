Murder trial begins for deadly shooting in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A murder trial got underway on Monday in Luzerne County.
Tremaine Johnson of New York is accused of killing Devon Brown at a kindergarten graduation party in Hanover Township in 2017.
Witnesses say it happened after Jamison's son got into an argument with Brown's son.
Jury selection wrapped up around 1 p.m. with opening statements beginning after 3 p.m.
The prosecution says they have enough evidence to prove that Jamison planned to murder Brown.
The defense says Jamison was acting in self-defense.
Witnesses will take the stand on Tuesday morning when the murder trial resumes in Luzerne County.