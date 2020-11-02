Suspect in deadly shooting to face charges in Luzerne County

Tremaine Jamison shot and killed Devon Brown in Hanover Township in 2017, police say.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The suspect in a 2017 homicide at a kindergarten graduation party is being brought back to Luzerne County to face charges.

He's charged with homicide for the shooting death of Devon Brown.

Authorities say a fight broke out between two 6-year-old children at a party at the Marion Terrace apartment complex in Hanover Township and that's when Jamison got a gun and killed Brown.

Jamison was caught by police last June in Georgia. Since then, he's been held in New York's Riker's Island on charges he's facing in New York City.