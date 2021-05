A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2017 deadly shooting at a kindergarten graduation party in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's a guilty plea in the deadly shooting at a kindergarten graduation party in Luzerne County.

Tremaine Jamison admitted Wednesday to killing Devon Brown near Wilkes-Barre in 2017.

Jamison shot Brown after the men's sons got into a fight.