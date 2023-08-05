Preparing for the worst in Nanticoke

Firefighters were busy in Luzerne County, but there wasn't a fire. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo reports it was all to test their gear and get ready for emergencies.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Fire trucks pulled out of Nanticoke fire headquarters on East Ridge Street on Monday, but there was no fire. It was all to make firefighting less dangerous.

This was the yearly test for the thousands of feet of hose the fire department needs.

"This ensures all the firefighters, when using the hose, that there is not going to be any complications when they're in service," said Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal.

The chief says everything gets checked by an outside company called Waterway—every length of hose, every diameter, every connector.

Blair Fraser works for Waterway, and it's his job to ensure every inch of hose gets a pressure test. All the hose is cataloged and documented. The hose is then marked to show when it was inspected.

Fraser said this is all about safety, saving property, and even saving firefighters' lives.

"We take pride in what we do. We like to come out and make sure everyone is safe."

The hose test is vital because a leaky hose means less water going on a fire. They also check for burn damage and other flaws that could hamper the work of a firefighter.

Fire hose is used under the worst possible circumstances, but it is amazingly durable. Last year in Nanticoke, they tested 15,000 feet. Only 80 feet leaked and had to be taken out of service.

The ground ladders were also tested to make sure they can hold the weight of a firefighter, and according to the chief, the 100 pounds of gear the firefighter carries.

There is so much hose and ladder that the testing will take a second day, and East Ridge Street in front of the fire headquarters will be closed again on Tuesday.