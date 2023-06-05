Fishing with first responders in Luzerne County

Kids are getting to know the people who help keep their communities safe during a fun day at Frances Slocum State Park.

Kids are reeling in the big ones at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township for the Back Mountain Police Association's 15th Annual Kids' Fishing Day.

"It's a big trout, it's the biggest one I've seen so far," said Ryan Campbell of Shavertown.

The police association stocks the water with more than one thousand trout. supplying the rods, bait and tackle.

"We have this enclosed area so the kids have a better chance to catch a fish," explains Back Mountain Police Association Vice President Ross Piazza.

But the day is more than just casting a line out on the water.

It's an opportunity for kids to fish alongside police officers and other first responders. getting to know the people who serve their neighborhoods.

"I think particularly in these times where there are a lot of issues with law enforcement they have to understand there are good and bad in all occupations but for the vast majority, there are there to help and protect them," said Piazza.

For first responders, they'd much rather meet the kids during a day of fun instead of a day when emergency strikes

"Many times when we get to interact with children, it's when they are having an extremely bad day. Whether they are a victim of something, a crash or there is some other emergency they're having," said Michael Huntzinger with the Back Mountain Police Association.

The fishing day had other activities with first responders, including a fire simulation trailer.

"It's awesome because you are meeting a hero to many many people. It's awesome to meet a firefighter," said Emmet Martin of Hunlock Creek.