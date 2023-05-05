Ricketts Glen State Park on new postage stamp

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One of the many waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park will be featured on a new stamp from the United States Postal Service.
The Harrison Wright Falls is one of 12 waterfalls selected from across the country, from here in Luzerne County to Arizona, Hawaii, and more.
It's all part of the USPS celebrating the variety and beauty of American waterfalls.
The official unveiling will take place at Yellowstone National Park on June 13.
The stamps will be available for purchase online and at post offices nationwide.