Ricketts Glen State Park on new postage stamp

One of the falls in the state park will be featured in a series of stamps from the USPS celebrating the nation's natural beauty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One of the many waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park will be featured on a new stamp from the United States Postal Service.

The Harrison Wright Falls is one of 12 waterfalls selected from across the country, from here in Luzerne County to Arizona, Hawaii, and more.

It's all part of the USPS celebrating the variety and beauty of American waterfalls.

The official unveiling will take place at Yellowstone National Park on June 13.