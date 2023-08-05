DPW garage is back open in Luzerne County

Nanticoke's Department of Public Works garage is open after a fire last week

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Nanticoke's Department of Public Works garage is back open after a fire last week.

Flames destroyed the city building, used to store heavy machinery. 5 vehicles and plenty of equipment was lost.

With the help of neighboring communities, the company is now able to provide services again.

Authorities say the cause of last week's fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

