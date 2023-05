The house in Shenandoah caught fire early Thursday morning.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a house in Schuylkill County early Thursday morning.

Flames broke out just after midnight at the place on South Emrick and East New York Streets in Shenandoah.

Fire officials say it started in the attic. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. It did not spread to the rest of the building.

Investigators say the house is vacant.

There is no word on what caused the fire.