Fire destroys DPW garage in Luzerne County

Officials believe an electrical issue sparked the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Nanticoke's Department of Public Works garage is destroyed after a fire.

Crews were called to North Market Street around 8:30 p.m.

The foreman says a front-end loader and three other trucks were destroyed.

Officials believe an electrical issue sparked the fire.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.