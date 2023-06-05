Apartments damaged in Hazleton fire

HAZLETON, Pa. — Firefighters responded after flames broke out at an apartment along Alter Street around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Hazleton.
Officials say the flames started in the kitchen of one of the apartments in the building and then quickly spread.
Two people were taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke and a firefighter was also hurt. No word on their conditions.
In all, six apartments and two businesses were damaged.
“Fire was hidden in the walls once it got into walls it ran up to the attic and to the other side of the building, but there is extensive heavy damage inside the building," said Shawn Jones, Hazleton Deputy Fire Chief.
The Red Cross is assisting 20 residents after they were forced from their homes.
A state police fire marshal has been called in to determine what caused the fire in Hazleton.