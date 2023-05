Marvin Gruber, Zachary Paris, Tod Steese, and Stephen Sunday were all honored.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Four fallen firefighters from our area were honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

Firefighter Marvin Gruber and Assistant Chief Zachary Paris of the Community Fire Company in New Tripoli were remembered.

Tod Steese of Mifflinburg and Stephen Sunday of Scranton were also honored.

A total of 144 fallen firefighters from around the country were remembered at the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.