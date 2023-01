The robbery happened around 10 p.m. Friday night at the Exxon Mobil gas station along Church Street in the borough.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Luzerne County Friday night.

White Haven Police say a man robbed the Exxon Mobil gas station along the 500 block of Church Street in the borough around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the man fled on foot after robbing the gas station.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact White Haven Police Department at (570) 443-8888.