Mayor George C. Brown announced the 'Code Blue' alert Saturday due to severe cold temperatures.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mayor Brown announced that the city will enact the 'Code Blue' designation Saturday and Sunday.

The 'Code Blue' emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission Parkview Circle in the city.

The shelter will be open at 9 p.m. Saturday night and will close at 7 a.m. Monday morning.