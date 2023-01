The 17 year old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in Dauphin County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County.

State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route 209 in Williams Township.