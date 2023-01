The break happened along Locust Street in the city early Saturday morning.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews are currently trying to fix a water main break in Luzerne County.

The break happened along Locust Street in Nanticoke and was discovered around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say it is a 16-inch break, and about 20 customers are affected.

There is no word yet on how long repairs are expected to take in Luzerne County.