Pittston Tomato Festival holds annual run, parade

The day started with a 5K, then continued with a parade.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Those looking to burn off the calories from the first two days of the Pittston Tomato Festival could start day three of the festival off with a 5K race.

The race through the city kicked off the events of Saturday.

Then, a parade made its way through Pittston. Folks lined Main Street to take in the floats and performers.

Visitors say the return of the festival feels like home.

"I think, last night, I haven't seen the tomato festival that packed in, I don't even know. We couldn't even move, waiting in line for food and stuff. Last night was awesome seeing the bands and stuff and seeing everyone come out for the food, the drinks, and all that. That was awesome," said JP Mericle of Wyoming.

"Tons of food, tons of people, for kids, adults, for everybody. It's just fun all around," said Marnie Kusakavitch of Pittston.