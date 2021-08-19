First night of Pittston Tomato Festival kicks off

PITTSTON, Pa. — Tomatoes are king this weekend in Luzerne County.
The Pittston Tomato Festival kicked off on Thursday night.
For one weekend a year, the downtown is painted tomato red, and the community comes together to celebrate the city that has deemed itself the "Quality Tomato Capital of the World."
Thursday's opening ceremony featured live music and Italian food classics like ravioli and pizza.
The festival continues through Sunday with various entertainment, including a parade and 5K on Saturday.