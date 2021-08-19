Pittston Tomato Festival returns

After a year off, folks in Luzerne County are excited about the return of the annual tradition.

PITTSTON, Pa. — For the first time since 2019, vendors are setting up their stands and filling up their coolers for the Pittston Tomato Festival.

"It seems like we've been away for a lot longer than a year. It just seems like ever since, you know, the COVID and everything, I feel like we lost a whole year somewhere that I keep having to remind myself it's 2021. I keep thinking it's 2020," said Marie Ferriero from Gramma Aita's Kitchen.

The Department of Agriculture and event organizers will be around to make sure vendors maintain health and safety measures.

Everyone here is excited to be back after last year's festival was canceled by the pandemic.

"I'm thinking this is going to be a rock show, unlike anything you've ever seen, because everybody's dying to get out, and they're all going to come out, and it's going to be the best one ever guaranteed," said Jason Sabatelle from Sabatelle's Market.

Organizers say they're expecting a big crowd, something to keep in mind if you're extra cautious right now.

"We're sort of on a little bit of a dicey period of time, and I think people need to exercise judgment in terms of what you're comfortable with most," said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

Lombardo says handwashing stations and sanitizing stations have been set up all around the festival for safety.

"The facility is big enough that I'm hoping it really gets crowded, which will defy the logic of this, but, you know, if you feel comfortable, come and do what you normally do. If you don't want to, think it's an opportunity to at least come grab some food, and you know, retreat back to a place where you're comfortable," said the mayor.