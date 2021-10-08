Preparing for the Pittston Tomato Festival

About 40 gallons of paint were used to paint the parade route red.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Parade preps are underway in Pittston for the return of the Tomato Festival.

"We are having for the first time in two years as we know and were really excited," said Sarah Donahue, parade coordinator.

"It's time to paint the red line. We usually paint for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and we dress up as leprechauns, So why not dress up for tomatoes for the Tomato Festival," said Jen Gadomski, M. Mayo Striping.

Striping crews say they're gonna go through about 40 gallons of paint to paint the parade route red.

Although the 5K and parade are still on this year, something will be missing from this year's festival you may have seen in years past.

"In our first year back we are not having the tomato fight just kind of to reduce contact on things I know that's the big thing hand sanitizing handwashing reducing contact. There will not be a tomato fight, much to I'm sure a lot of kids disappointment there will not be a bouncy house which is disappointing but again that would be a lot of touching that would need sanitizing," said Donahue.

Organizers say it will still be fun with plenty of food and live music starting on August 19 through the 22.

"It's all about the fun that's why I am dressed as a ketchup bottle," said Ben Gamoski of M. Mayo Striping.