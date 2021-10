The bar/restaurant offered Penn State-themed pizzas for the big game against Iowa.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It's no secret that Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania is full of Penn State fans.

In Pittston, Nittany Lions fanatics packed into Red Mill Tavern to watch number four Penn State take on third-ranked Iowa.

The spot is Penn State-themed and has about a dozen televisions located through the bar/restaurant.

Fans dined on Penn State-themed pizzas like the JoPa and the Cefalo.