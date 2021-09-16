State college buzzing before big Penn State football weekend

Excitement is building ahead of the Penn State-Auburn matchup on Saturday.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Some call the Penn State whiteout the greatest show in all of college football.

This weekend Penn State hosts the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium, and students around campus are buzzing for the game.

"It is the first whiteout in two years. This is a massive game. Auburn is a real good team, first SEC school we're hosting since 'Bama back in 2011, so I am so fired up and I am ready to run through a brick wall," said student Matthew Solomon.

"Kids are definitely getting fired up for the weekend and getting ready for the game. Downtown is definitely going to have the buzz starting tonight," Matthew Solomon said.

"This is huge. This is really important, and you can tell around campus, (ESPN) Gameday is here and all the students are going nuts. I cannot wait for Saturday, it is going to be a crazy sight," said senior Andrew Destin.

This is the fifth year in a row that ESPN's College Gameday show will be in Happy Valley. This year's setup is on the Old Main lawn. Students say they will be arriving early to go.

"We will be at Gameday. We are probably going to go around midnight and camp out with all the Nittanyville kids so we are excited for that."

During the week leading up to a Penn State home football game, Beaver Stadium's Gate A turns into Nittanyville. students are camping out all week in anticipation of the big game.

"Every year for the whiteout, we do a week-long campout just because it is the biggest home game of the year, so we had tent check on Monday night and everyone got here and got signed in. We have 400 people camping out."