Parish hosts pasta dinner in Wilkes-Barre

A church in Luzerne County held its semi-annual pasta dinner Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — St. Maria Goretti Parish in Wilkes-Barre has a pasta dinner about twice a year to raise funds for the church.

The parish usually does one dinner in the spring and one in the fall to come together and serve their community.

The dinner was takeout as a precaution for COVID concerns but they hope next time it can be back to normal.

"It's really a nice outreach to the community, as you can see the parish comes together really well, children volunteering, so it really strengthens the parish," said Deacon Michael Imbrogno, St. Maria Goretti Parish.

"You have all generations of the parish, so you have people who have been cooking the sauce for years, secret recipes and everything, we have people that that come out and help serve, you've got a lot of the youth in the parish," said Father Alex Roche, St. Maria Goretti Parish Administrator.

St. Maria Goretti Parish served around 800 meals on Sunday.