Fixture in community closing in Lackawanna County

The flea market at the former Sugerman's department store will close its doors on April 24 due to building issues.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Before there were Walmarts and Targets everywhere, right in Archbald there was Sugerman's.

"Sugerman's was this huge department store where you could find anything...you can see the size of the building. This was a huge store. And there wasn't anything you couldn't find," said Alan Galentine, from Dickson City.

"You know, it's a very old place. And has a history," said Zak Hassan, cell phone accessories vendor at the flea market.

Technically it hasn't actually been a Sugerman's for many years. But the fact that the sign still stands there says it all.

"I first came to this area in 1968. Everybody told me I had to go to Sugerman's," said David Kurtz, General Manager of 600 Scranton LLC.

David Kurtz is now the plaza's general manager.

Sugerman's eventually became this beloved flea market, still known by many around town as Sugerman's, but technically called the Shops at Eynon.

Kurtz cites building issues as the reason it will close on April 24.

"We've had massive water leaks, we actually have lost a total of 52 million gallons of water," explained Kurtz.

"Sugerman's is like a historical landmark almost to local people and I'd hate to see it gone," said Galentine.

Alan Galentine brought his kids to shop once he heard the news.

"It makes me sad," Alan's son Tommy said. "There are a lot of cool toys I find."

Others grabbed business cards of vendors to keep track of them later.

"You really get to know the vendors," Alan's daughter, Madison Galentine, said. "...you talk to them like you're like old friends and it's really sad that you won't see them after this."

"The vendors are like family to us as well as to each other," said Kurtz.

Many of those vendors may be left without a store to sell in.

"Until now I don't have any plan," Zak Hassan, who sells cell phone accessories, said. "I didn't find anything yet to move to. But hopefully, before the 24th will find someplace," said Hassan.

"It was just so sudden," another vendor, Joshua Kuney, said. "They called us here and told us that they were doing some other things to the building and we had to go."

"Definitely a kick in the face, sucks cause business was just starting to pick up here," said William McConnell, Homer's Crafty Deals vendor.

As for the building itself, the general manager says the firm is in negotiations with other retail outlets. And as for the name, Sugerman's:

"I suppose eventually there will be a time when somebody won't remember this as Sugerman's, but that makes me kind of sad," said Galentine.

Until then, the sign still stands.